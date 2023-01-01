During January 1, Russians struck 114 times in Sumy region - RMA

On Sunday, January 1, Russian troops shelled five communities of Sumy region. In total, Russian occupants made 114 attacks during this day.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi's Telegram.

"Russians made 114 strikes on the border during the day. Five hromadas were under enemy fire," Zhyvytskyi wrote.

The enemy fired 15 shells from multiple rocket launchers at the Esman community. There were also 15 more hits from cannon artillery.

Hlukhiv community: the enemy fired from MLRS, 20 arrivals.

The Russian army shelled the Shalyha community with 120 mm mortars, 11 attacks. And there were 10 attacks from cannon artillery.

Krasnopil community: 6 enemy mines exploded on the border.

Bilopil territorial community: the enemy struck twice with 120-mm mortars. There were 27 hits in total.

"Russians have nothing sacred. This is not news, of course, but today the enemy proved it once again with their actions. The shelling damaged an architectural monument - the wooden church of St. Barbara. Also, the monument, the house of culture and the building of the village starosta were damaged," the head of the Regional State Administration added.

