Defense forces shot down all 44 enemy "Shaheds" that attacked Ukraine yesterday - General Staff
Over the past 24 hours, Russia has carried out 51 airstrikes against Ukraine, including 44 "Shahed-136" UAVs.
This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"During the past day, the enemy carried out 51 airstrikes, including 44 "Shahed-136" UAVs. All of them were shot down by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the report says.
