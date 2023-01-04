Ukraine agrees not only on new Patriot batteries, but also on supply of new systems NASAMS, Iris-T, Crotale, - Kuleba

Ukraine is negotiating not only about new Patriot batteries, but also about the supply of new NASAMS, Iris-T, and Crotale systems since air defense and anti-missile defense equipment is a priority need.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The first group of needs concerns all air defense and anti-missile defense equipment without exception, including ammunition for them. Ukraine needs as many high-tech air defense systems as possible, and that is why we are negotiating not only about new Patriot batteries but also about the supply of new NASAMS, Iris-T systems, Crotale.

We are grateful to the USA, Germany, Norway, and France for the already adopted decisions. We are working to speed up such decisions either from them or from other countries," Kuleba said during an online briefing on Wednesday.

He noted that this work is performed daily by the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense.

Kuleba also emphasized that Ukraine is interested in additional anti-aircraft installations, such as Gepard and Vulcan, as well as portable air defense systems, such as Stinger, etc.

"All these means are needed so that the Ukrainian sky becomes an impregnable wall for the terrorist country as soon as possible and we can protect our peaceful cities and critical infrastructure and citizens," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, he added that another important need remains artillery shells of all calibers.

Read more: Canada will make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs for winter, - Trudeau

"Ukrainian gunners do not get tired of using them effectively, so we appeal to all partner countries to speed up the relevant additional supplies as much as possible," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is currently working with partners to reach a new level in providing the Armed Forces with artillery systems and armored vehicles of all types.