Landmark Soviet-era monument was dismantled in Dnipro

On January 4, the Soviet monument to Yukhim Pushkin, known as "Tank", was dismantled in Dnipro.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

On January 4, the monument to Yukhim Pushkin, the Hero of the Soviet Union, known as "Tank" - a landmark monument of the Soviet era - was dismantled. It was removed from the pedestal with the help of special equipment.

Read more: On January 3, Russian troops shelled Ukrainian border, more than 40 "arrivals" were recorded - State Border Service

According to the city council's cultural heritage protection department, the monument has no historical or artistic value. The tank is not original, it is a post-war model.