IAEA will not be able to obtain creation of safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP, - head of NNEGC "Energoatom" Kotin
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom NNEGC, does not believe that the IAEA will be able to achieve the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He believes that Ukraine has more chances to return the nuclear power plant by military means
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.
"It's a new year, and there is no creation of this zone," the head of "Energoatom" said.
He assumes that in the event of a successful offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region and the de-occupation of Melitopol, the Russians will have no choice but to leave the NPP.
"We hope for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kotin said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...