Hague City Council supported holding of special tribunal over Putin in its city

Hague City Council supported initiative of Dutch VVD party leader Lotte van Basten Batenburg to establish a special tribunal in Hague to investigate Russian crimes committed in Ukraine.

This was stated by van Basten Batenburg himself in a comment to "Ukrinform", informs Censor.NЕТ.

She noted that the International Criminal Court, special tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia, as well as European justice and police bodies - Eurojust and Europol - are already based in The Hague.

"Therefore, we have the experience and the international legal infrastructure to host the future special tribunal for Ukraine, which will investigate and prosecute crimes and atrocities committed in this aggressive Russian war," said van Basten Batenburg.

Read more: Hague could investigate Putin - German Justice Minister Buschmann

The politician added that the future special tribunal for the Russian Federation can be located in the offices and halls of the tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia, as they are already completing their work.

"I can imagine that a new or second building will be needed, given how many war crimes have already been registered and are being investigated in Ukraine. The best place would certainly be near Europol, Eurojust, the ICC and the ad hoc tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia," she said.

It should be reminded that in October the Lower House of the Dutch Parliament supported a resolution calling for the establishment of a special tribunal in The Hague to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin and others involved in war crimes in Ukraine.