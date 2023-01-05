Number of Ukrainian refugees in Europe is approaching 8 million - UN

The number of refugees who have arrived in Europe from Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion has reached 7,915,287.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The UNHCR said that the number of displaced persons increased by more than 18,000 people in the last week alone.

4.9 million refugees participate in national temporary protection and support programs. In total, since February 24, more than 17 million people left Ukraine for neighboring countries, approximately 9.2 million displaced persons returned to Ukraine.

According to UNHCR, from February 24, 2022, to January 3, 2023, the following countries accepted the most refugees:

Poland (1,553,707 people),

Germany (1021667 people),

Czech Republic (476,025 people),

Italy (173,231 people),

Spain (164,705 people),

Great Britain (152,200 people),

Bulgaria (148,451 people),

France (118,994 people),

Romania (106,786 people),

Slovakia (105,205 people).

