Ruscists hit Kramatorsk with rockets, hitting private residential building, - PO

Ruscists hit Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with rockets.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Kramatorsk. The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice. There is a hit in a private residential building. There are no preliminary injuries. Emergency services are working on the spot," the message says.

