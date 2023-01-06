What does US give to Ukraine as part of next defense package. INFOGRAPHICS

In evening of January 6, it became known what will be received as part of US defense package.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the aid nomenclature is published on the US Department of Defense website.

Thus, this assistance package includes:

50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition;

100 M113 armored personnel carriers;

55 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP);

138 High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);

18 155-mm self-propelled howitzers and 18 ammunition supply vehicles;

70,000 155 mm artillery rounds;

500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells;

1,200 155-mm rockets of the remote anti-armor mine system (RAAM);

36 105-mm towed howitzers and 95,000 105-mm artillery shells;

10,000 mortar shells of 120 mm caliber;

additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

RIM-7 air defense missiles;

4000 Zuni aircraft missiles;

Approximately 2000 anti-tank missiles;

sniper rifles, machine guns and ammunition for grenade launchers and small arms;

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;

Night vision devices and optics;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

