OCU Synod to allow full transition to New Julian calendar for those parishes that decide to do so - Epifaniy

At an upcoming Holy Synod of Orthodox Church of Ukraine, those parishes that decide to switch to New Julian calendar will be allowed to do so in full.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Espresso, this was stated by the head of the OCU Metropolitan Epifaniy in the marathon "News United".

"We have embarked on the path of reforming the church calendar. Last year I said that it takes time, it takes several years. But due to the full-scale war, we see that this process is very fast and dynamic. Therefore, we respond to the request of our parishioners," Epifaniy said, commenting on the Church's permission for parishes to hold a Christmas service on December 25, if the community wants it.

The head of the OCU added that, according to polls, now the number of those who want changes is perhaps even greater than those who want to stay in the old style.

Read more: UGCC and OCU to jointly discuss reform of church calendar

"This concerns not only the celebration of Christmas, it concerns the celebration of other important church dates throughout the year, to which we are quite used to. And if they are changed, then we must be aware that we are already on the rails of the new calendar and celebrate the dates differently," Epifaniy said.

He added that at the meeting of the Holy Synod of the OCU, which is scheduled soon, those parishes that decide to completely switch to the New Julian calendar will be allowed to do so.

"And then we will study this issue. We will see - whether this or not this year...," Epifaniy said.

Read more: Despite war, we celebrate Christmas and believe in victory of good over evil, - Epifaniy