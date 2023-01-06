Despite war, we celebrate Christmas and believe in victory of good over evil, - Epifaniy

Head of the OCU Metropolitan Epifaniy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in Facebook of the OCU Primate.

"I sincerely congratulate each of you on Merry Christmas! Despite the war and terrible hardships for the Ukrainian people - we celebrate Christmas and believe in the victory of good over evil, light over darkness.

"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not envelop it" - the Gospel tells us. Let the joy of Christmas fill our hearts, driving away sorrow, pain and sadness. And let the light of the Star of Bethlehem guide us all to the Son of God, with whom we are able to overcome all evil. Victory will be for Ukraine!

Christ is born! Glory to Him!" reads the message.

Read more: Epifaniy to hold Christmas worship in Kyiv Cave Monastery’s Assumption Cathedral