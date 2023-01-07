Soldiers of 46th SAB are confidently defending Soledar, - Butusov

Soldiers of the 46th Separate Assault Brigade defend Soledar.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on Facebook.

"Good morning from Soledar, I'm writing from this city right now, it's a frosty, sunny day in Donbas. Soldiers of the 46th Airborne Assault Brigade confidently defend the Ukrainian city.

The new brigade, created after the beginning of the war, consists entirely of mobilized soldiers, but if the same management and the same trust in the collective were built in other parts of our country, then there would be no need to talk about any problems in this area.

The actions of the 46th brigade make it possible to stabilize the situation and serve as an example for our other units. I will inform about the situation. There were many crises here in the summer as well, but these are all problems that can be solved even now if the situation is adequately assessed and tasks are set," he explained.

Watch more: Head of train, Roman (Trak), is fighting under Soledar. In one battle, he personally destroyed three invaders | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO