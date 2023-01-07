Situation with light has improved in most regions, - Ministry of Energy

Despite Russia’s attacks on energy facilities since the beginning of the year, the situation with electricity supply is improving in most regions, but blackout schedules will be applied during the cooling period.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, active work is underway to restore damaged generation facilities, trunk and distribution networks, which is quite time- and resource-consuming. In the front-line area, repair work on some energy facilities is impossible during active hostilities, which complicates the situation with restoring power." , - noted Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

It is noted that due to the increase in demand for electricity as a result of the cold weather, schedules of power outages will be applied in order to prevent accidents due to the load on the power system.

"However, thanks to the control measures taken, today the schedules of these shutdowns are more balanced, balanced and fair," Galushchenko emphasized.

Read more: Europe should meet Ukraine in issue of aid, it should not be done only by USA, - Metsola

The energy system of Ukraine was subjected to 11 missile and 14 drone attacks by the enemy. Damage to generation facilities and trunk networks is complex and large-scale.

On Saturday, January 7, it was decided not to turn off the lights in some areas.