Russians reduced intensity of artillery fire on some areas of front by 75%, - CNN

The intensity of artillery fire by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine has been sharply reduced recently in some places by 75%.

As Censor.NET informs, CNN reports this with reference to American and Ukrainian officials.

They do not yet have a clear explanation: the reduction may be related to a shortage of ammunition, or it may also be part of a broader reassessment of tactics against the background of the successful actions of the Ukrainian military.

In any case, the striking decrease in the intensity of artillery fire is another indication of Russia's position on the battlefield, which is increasingly weakening, representatives of the United States and Ukraine told the TV channel.