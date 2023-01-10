Occupiers report that they have resumed car traffic on Crimean Bridge

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation announced the opening of the Crimea Bridge to car traffic after repairs.

This is stated in a message on the Ministry's Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Today at 2:10 p.m. (Moscow time), the traffic of cars and buses on the Crimean Bridge, which was previously suspended due to repair and restoration work, was resumed," the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation said.

It was previously reported that due to repair work on the Crimean Bridge on January 10, traffic will be closed until 4:00 p.m. local time.

Traffic restrictions on the Kerch Bridge arose after an explosion followed by a fire on October 8, 2022. According to Russian investigators, a truck was blown up on the bridge, which led to the collapse of two spans of the highway and a severe fire on the railway part of the bridge. Initially, it was reported that three people had died, later there were reports of a fourth victim of the explosion.