Poland wants reparations from Germany and will appeal to US Congress

Poland wants to raise before the US Congress the issue of reparations from Germany for the damages caused to it during the Second World War.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arkadiusz Mulyarchyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration.

According to him, the Polish government plans to bring its claims to Germany to the international level, and the first step will be to appeal to the US Congress.

"We will turn to the Congress - the committee, senators, and members of the House of Representatives - for support in actions regarding compensations for Germany's war losses. The United States is a country that now cares about justice and international order," he said, listing the heads of specialized committees and parliamentary groups

Mulyarczyk added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland also raised this issue in the UN, the Council of Europe, UNESCO, and among the member states of the EU, NATO, and the Council of Europe.

He expressed hope that over time Poland will be able to gain support, in particular from countries that also did not receive adequate compensation at the time.

Earlier on January 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland reported that Germany had officially rejected Warsaw's demand for reparations for damages caused during the Second World War, but that their attempts would not end there.

Poland estimates its losses at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion).