Sweden will send Archer SPA to Ukraine, - Foreign Minister Billstrom

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that his country will send Archer self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine to repel Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to the channel Sky News, Billstrom said this while talking to the press.

According to him, Ukraine needs more Western-style offensive weapons, and Sweden is obliged to make its contribution.

He made it clear that the shipment of Archer to Ukraine has already been decided, noting that the only question is when the systems will be delivered.

The diplomat rejected the argument that this will lead to an escalation of the war, calling it the opposite step.

"We have been restraining ourselves in this regard for too long. We have not understood that if Ukraine does not receive the military equipment necessary to win on the battlefield, this war will drag on, which will only benefit Vladimir Putin," Billstrom said.