Last day, Russians killed 1 civilian, 6 people were injured
Russian soldiers killed one civilian in Ukraine yesterday, and six others were injured.
This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs
"Victims among the civilian population as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 10, 2023 (as of 09:00 January 11, 2023):
Donetsk region - one dead, one wounded
Kherson region - five wounded," the report says.
