ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15034 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
241 0
war (20293) victims (595) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144) Presidential office (193)

Last day, Russians killed 1 civilian, 6 people were injured

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian soldiers killed one civilian in Ukraine yesterday, and six others were injured.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 10, 2023 (as of 09:00 January 11, 2023):

Donetsk region - one dead, one wounded

Kherson region - five wounded," the report says.

Read more: Russians at Bakhmut have suffered heavy losses and are getting exhausted. Armed Forces have chance for counteroffensive, - Bloomberg

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 