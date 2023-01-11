ENG
There are heavy battles in Soledar. Enemy has increased number of "Wagnerians" and is unsuccessfully trying to completely capture city, - Ministry of Defense

Heavy fighting continues in Soledar.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, Censor.NET informs.

"After the losses suffered, the enemy has once again replaced his units, increased the number of Wagner soldiers, is trying to break through the defense of our troops and completely capture the city, but is not successful," the message reads.

