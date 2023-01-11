Talked about strengthening Ukraine’s energy stability, - Shmyhal held meeting with Brink

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, during which they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s energy stability.

As Censor.NET informs, Denis Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram.

"Strengthening the energy stability of Ukraine was discussed during the meeting with Ms. Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine. Together with our partners, we are developing mechanisms that will contribute to the balancing of the energy system in the conditions of constant shelling of the energy infrastructure by Russia," Shmyhal wrote.

Read more: Capacity deficit has increased, in many regions limits have been exceeded, and emergency shutdowns are being applied, - "Ukrenergo"

Also, during the meeting, the proposals of Ukrainian energy companies and the issue of purchasing the necessary equipment were considered.