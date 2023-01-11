IAEA Director General Grossi again visits Ukraine and Russia to agree on security zone around ZNPP

A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to visit Ukraine and Russia again to hold talks on the nuclear safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "EP", IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai.

According to him, in Ukraine he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"After that, there is hope to get to Moscow. The station is Ukrainian, but under Russian control - this is the reality. And I have to work with both parties," he said.

Read more: IAEA will not be able to obtain creation of safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP, - head of NNEGC "Energoatom" Kotin

"Our duty is to protect the station. The establishment of a permanent group (of IAEA observers) is the first concrete and tangible result of our activities, but we cannot stop, the main thing is to protect the safety of the plant," the IAEA Director General stressed.

He said that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on the security zone around the ZNPP continue. "This agreement is not impossible, because a nuclear accident is not in the interests of anyone, even Russians," he said.

Read more: IAEA will deploy permanent teams to Ukrainian nuclear power plants

To remind, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is negotiating the establishment of a security zone around the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP in Kyiv and Moscow. In particular, in December it was reported that the negotiations would continue.