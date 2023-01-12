Ukraine and Italy plan to start new bilateral energy partnership

Ukraine and Italy plan to launch a new bilateral energy partnership that will contribute to the implementation of modern energy-efficient and carbon-free technologies and projects in the course of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine following the results of an online meeting between the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, and the Minister of Environment and Energy Security of Italy Pichette Francina.

"I especially thank you for the latest decision of the Italian Government to allocate 10 million euros for assistance to Ukraine. This is a significant contribution to the support of our country in these difficult times when Russia does not stop its barbaric actions and has been shelling the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine for more than 3 months," he emphasized.

Halushchenko thanked the Italian side for the assistance provided to Ukraine for restoration and repair works.

For his part, Fratin expressed full support and solidarity of the people of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, assuring that Italy will continue to support Ukraine, in particular, in matters of recovery and post-war reconstruction.

In particular, the Italian side expressed readiness to cooperate in projects on decarbonization, sustainable development, and energy efficiency.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed the initiative to sign a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen the cooperation of both ministries in achieving the goals of climate neutrality and implementing sustainable development projects.

