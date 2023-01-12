Herasimov’s appointment is Russia’s raising stakes in war, - Danilov

The appointment of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valerii Herasimov, as the commander of the combined forces in Ukraine, shows that Russia is raising the stakes in the war.

This was reported on the telethon by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There are certain personnel processes taking place in Russia. Since yesterday, there have been internal disputes between those armies, and representatives of Prigozhin and Kadyrov are being removed, meaning Surovikin.

Certain processes are taking place there, and this is only the beginning. The situation is related to the fact that they are building the so-called catechumen state, which should be the truth in the last resort, and only they know how to fight evil. And in fact, they themselves are the evil they are constantly talking about," Danilov said.

Such personnel reshuffles, noted by the National Security Council secretary, indicate an internal conflict between the Russian security forces and the military. Over time, such controversies can turn into a confrontation between the main leaders.

"We must not forget that Herasimov is the head of the General Staff, this is raising the stakes in this war. The next two or three months will be decisive. And the second thing is the use of Kadyrov and Prigozhin. After they became unnecessary, they were moved, and no one will question them. "Internal disputes will only intensify, and the question of when the relationship with the use of weapons and armored personnel carriers will begin within the Garden Ring," Danilov said.

In his opinion, the situation in the Russian Federation is rather shaky, and the power struggle may begin if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gives some slack.

"Because today there are 3.5 armies there - Kadyrov's army, Prigozhin's army, separately the army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which do not respect either Kadyrov or Prigozhin, and separately now the power structures are trying to form another army.

A war for power will begin in Russia, you see the state of Putin's health, the man is very sick. As soon as it weakens, clarification of relations will begin," the NSDC secretary concluded.

