War in Ukraine
war (20360) victims (596) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144) Presidential office (193)

Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians, 8 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian soldiers killed 2 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 8 more people were wounded.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 11, 2023 (as of 09:00 a.m. January 12, 2023):

  • Dnipropetrovsk region - 1 wounded
  • Donetsk region - 1 dead
  • Zaporizhzhia region - 2 wounded
  • Kherson region - 1 dead, 5 injured," the report says.

