Fiercest and most difficult battles continue in Soledar. Occupiers are trying to break through defense of AFU, but will suffer heavy losses - Ministry of Defense
The heaviest battles are currently taking place in the area of the city of Soledar, Donetsk region, in the direction of Bakhmut.
This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"Today, fierce and heaviest battles are taking place in the area of Soledar in the Bakhmut direction. Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting desperately. The enemy, trying unsuccessfully to break through our defenses and capture Soledar, is suffering heavy losses," she said.
The deputy minister emphasized that the approaches to the city are currently littered with the bodies of the slain occupiers, but the enemy continues to advance directly over the bodies of the fallen fighters.
"Our defenders show maximum resilience and heroism," she added.
