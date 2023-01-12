Russia has decided to wage war of attrition, - General Staff

The Russian Federation has decided to wage a war of attrition, without achieving its strategic goals in 2022, the enemy wants to buy time.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The adversary, failing to achieve the strategic goals of operations in 2022, decided to wage a war of attrition.

In general, Putin's regime seeks to buy time, counting on the exhaustion of the Ukrainian economy and defense forces, a decrease in support for Ukraine," he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

