Russian occupiers dress in uniform of Armed Forces and plan provocations, - Center of National Resistance

In the Luhansk region, in the direction of Kreminna, the Russian military uses Ukrainian military uniforms.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.

"In the direction of Kreminnaya, the use of a Ukrainian pixel by assault troops of the Russian Federation troops was recorded. Also, the Russians may plan operations under a "foreign flag" to discredit the Armed Forces. Demonstrations of violence among the civilian population are possible," the report says.

The Center of National Resistance emphasized that the Russians use red, white or blue ribbons on their legs to distinguish their units from the Ukrainian ones.

