I propose Scholz to give Ukraine 93 Tornado aircrafts that are being decommissioned - Melnyk

Former Ambassador to Germany, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk proposed to the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to hand over 93 Tornado multipurpose combat aircrafts to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ he stated about this іn Twitter.

"I have a creative proposal to our German friends. The Bundeswehr has 93 Tornado multipurpose combat aircraft, which will soon be decommissioned and replaced by the F-35. Although it is an old jet fighter, it is still very powerful. Why not supply these Tornados to Ukraine, Bundeskanzler?" he wrote.

