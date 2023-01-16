Joint flight and tactical exercises with Russia started in Belarus today

Today, January 16, the joint flight and tactical training of the aviation units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia, which are part of the aviation component of the regional grouping of troops (forces), began.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

It is reported that a military formation of the Air and Space Forces is taking part in the event from the Russian side.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus notes that the main goal of the exercises is to increase operational interoperability during joint training and combat missions.

During the exercises, it is planned to work out a wide range of issues, in particular:

air reconnaissance;

joint patrolling of the airspace along the State border;

aviation support of troop groups;

tactical airborne landing;

delivery of goods and evacuation of the wounded.

All airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be used to ensure the training.