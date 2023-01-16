ENG
Last day, Russians killed 18 civilians, 34 people were injured

Russian soldiers killed 18 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, and another 34 people were injured.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for January 15, 2023 (as of 09:00 January 16, 2023):

Dnipropetrovsk region - 15 dead, 2 wounded (discovered after a rocket attack on the city of Dnipro on January 14, 2023)
Donetsk region - 7 wounded
Zaporizhzhia region - 9 wounded
Kharkiv region - 2 wounded
Kherson region - 3 dead, 14 injured," the report said.

