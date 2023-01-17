Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP is getting worse, - Halushchenko

There is constant pressure on people at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as the occupiers did not receive the expected results regarding the signed contracts. The situation is also deteriorating from a technical point of view.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on the air of "Suspilne", Censor.NET informs.

"Now the station is not working, it only receives energy from the Ukrainian side. The situation is difficult, and experts from the IAEA note this. There is a position that at least a few units must work, they should convey this position to the Russians," Halushchenko said.

According to him, Ukraine will return the ZNPP, it is a matter of time and there are no other expectations. But the key thing is in what condition Ukraine will get the ZNPP back.

"And the mission of the IAEA is very important here, which should look there both from the point of view of what is happening and from the point of view of our station, our equipment," Halushchenko said.

Answering a question about the number of people at the ZNPP, the minister said that there are about 6,000 people there today, but they are restricted in their access to the station.

"The admission itself is somewhere around 2.5-3 thousand, before the occupation, it was 11 thousand," Halushchenko said.

