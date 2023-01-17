Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be justified result - Kissinger. VIDEO

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger changed his point of view and said that Ukraine should join the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The idea of neutrality no longer makes sense, Ukraine should become a NATO member", - stated he він at the Economic Forum in Davos, reports Censor.NЕТ.





"Before the war, I opposed Ukraine's membership in NATO because I was afraid that it would lead to the very processes we are witnessing today.

But now that these processes have reached the current level, the idea of a neutral Ukraine no longer makes sense. Ukraine should receive guarantees from NATO in any form. And I believe that Ukraine's membership in NATO would be a justified result," he stressed.

Read more: NATO-Russia relations will not normalize after war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg