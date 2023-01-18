US will hand over 300,000 artillery shells stored in Israel to Ukraine - New York Times

The USA reached an agreement on the supply of 155-mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine from American warehouses located on the territory of Israel.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

According to the publication's sources, the agreement provides for the supply of 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, about half of which have already been shipped to Europe and are expected to be delivered to Ukraine via Poland.

It is worth noting that the shells intended for the Armed Forces were stored in two American warehouses created on the territory of Israel after the Arab-Israeli war of 1973 for use by the American military in conflicts in the Middle East.

