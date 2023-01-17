Spain does not yet plan to supply tanks to Ukraine

Spain currently has no intention of sending heavy weapons to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Jose Manuel Albarez, in Davos, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Spain has no plans to supply tanks," he said during a discussion at the World Economic Forum, which was also attended by the presidents of Poland and Lithuania, Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda.

"Not at the moment," Albarez later confirmed the position of the Spanish authorities in a conversation with the correspondent of the Spanish edition "Mundo".

See more: 225 Ukrainians arrived in Spain for military training. PHOTO

At the same time, he noted that at the next meeting of defense ministers of allied countries (regarding NATO), Spain will support measures for "the best for Ukraine".

Earlier it became known that London intends to deliver Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv in the coming weeks. The willingness to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine was also announced in Warsaw, while Berlin has not yet decided on the supply of tanks to Kyiv.