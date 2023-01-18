IAEA has placed observers at Chornobyl nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency launched an expert mission at the Chornobyl NPP.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA experts "will be at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants to provide vital assistance in ensuring nuclear and physical security in these extremely difficult and responsible times."

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine expects that the activities of IAEA missions at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants will make it possible to assess the threat to nuclear safety and contribute to the strengthening of this safety at nuclear facilities in the face of constant attacks by the Russian aggressor.

