Putin threatens responsibility for oppression of ROC in Ukraine

кирил,путін

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to punish those who oppress the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to ВВС.

"There are a lot of people in Ukraine who understand what is happening and give a correct assessment. Especially after what the current "rulers" began to do to the civilian population (recreating the so-called "barrage detachments" used during World War II) and to the Russian Orthodox Church. They will not get away with it. I have no doubt about it," Putin said during a speech to veterans and blockade runners in St. Petersburg.

Read more: "European Solidarity" demands immediate adoption of law banning activities of Russian Orthodox Church and its subordinate organizations in Ukraine

