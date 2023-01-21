Everything that has flag of Russian Federation is now target for Navy of AFU - Commander of Navy of AFU, Vice Admiral Neizhpapa

For the Ukrainian Navy, anything with a Russian flag is currently a target, be it a boat or a frigate.

He recalled how in March the General Staff of the Russian Federation reported that the Ukrainian Naval Forces had ceased to exist. And already next month, the flagship of the Black Sea fleet of the aggressor country, the cruiser "Moskva" went to the bottom.

"Anything with the flag of the Russian Federation is now a target for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It doesn't matter if it's a cruiser, a boat, a frigate or a submarine," Neizhpapa emphasized.