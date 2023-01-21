Next "Ramstein" will be aviation one - OP

В The Office of the President of Ukraine noted that the next Ramstein, to be held in February, will be an "aviation" event.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga on the air of the United News telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As Sibiga emphasized, the meeting of representatives of 50 countries on February 20 created a new reality that can be called "armored Ramstein."

"I am firmly convinced, and I am sure we will all be convinced, that this Ramstein will create a new reality. I am also convinced that we can unofficially call it the 'Armored Ramstein'. And we are also very hopeful. And today the president voiced this in his speech, that the next Ramstein will be an aviation one," Sybiga said.