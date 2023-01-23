Halimon will be dismissed from position of deputy head of "SP" faction, we call on law enforcement agencies to start investigation, - Arahamia

People’s deputy of "Servants of the People" Pavlo Halimon will be dismissed from the post of deputy head of the faction.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"If you are a people's deputy and have a couple of extra million hryvnias, then you must help your country. This is your duty. Therefore, of course, the ethical component of this act contradicts our values and our vision of what a people's deputy should do during a war.

For this, Pavlo Halimon will be dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of our faction.

As for other forms of responsibility, we call on law enforcement agencies to start an investigation and give a legal assessment of these events. If the law was violated, then the punishment must be incurred for it," he said.

Also remind, earlier the mass media reported that the deputy head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, 39-year-old Pavlo Halimon, found himself at the center of a loud scandal, having purchased a house-estate on the Pechersky hills in the center of the capital. At the same time, the house cost is significantly below its market value.

