Topic of providing Ukraine with planes has moved from standstill, - Kuleba

The topic of providing aircraft has moved from a standstill, Ukraine’s task this year is to obtain all types of weapons necessary for victory.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

"It has moved. And when it (the topic of planes - IF-U) moves at the speed of, I hope, the same plane, then we will quickly come to the result," Kuleba said on the air of the telethon.

As the minister said, at the Ramstein-9 announced in February, decisions will be made about new supplies of various types of weapons, because "the war is big and large amounts of weapons are needed."

Kuleba emphasized that three issues remained to be resolved - tanks, long-range missiles, and aircraft. According to the minister, the issue of tanks is almost resolved.

