Tymoshenko resigns from position of deputy head of President’s Office, - statement. PHOTO

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has written a resignation letter.

He noted this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Thank you to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute. Thank you to every head of the regional military administrations. You and I were able to build the most powerful team in the country. You are really cool. You are real warriors of light! Thanks to the city mayors. For constructiveness in disputes. Thanks to the cool team of the Regional Policy Directorate of the Office of the President. Nothing would have happened without you. Thank you to all Ukrainians for trusting our cause. Thank you to the Armed Forces - for saving and defending our country. Thanks to my wife and son. For understanding and support," Tymoshenko wrote and published a resignation letter.