Pistorius after the meeting with Stoltenberg: Situation regarding tanks has not changed

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin has still not made a decision on the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, he said this after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Currently, there is no new information, the situation has not changed. We are preparing a decision, which will be very soon. As I said in Ramstein, I support our partners if they want to start training (Ukrainians, - ed.) on these tanks, we will not interfere with this. But as I said, we are preparing our decision," the minister said.

Pistorius recalled his decision to entrust the Bundeswehr with the inspection of the tanks but noted that it was not done simply to count them.

"Of course, we know how many of them we have, everything is a bit more complicated. We have to check the industrial stocks," he added.

The NATO Secretary General, in turn, also said that a decision on the tanks will be made soon.

"We discussed tanks. Consultations between the allies will continue and I think we will have a decision soon," he said.

