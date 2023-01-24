Partners should force Russia to make concessions, not Ukraine, - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that any hypothetical "Minsk-3" will lead to an even bloodier war that will affect not only Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, he wrote about this in a column for Politico.

According to the head of the MFA, some of the partners previously tried to put pressure on Ukraine to be "constructive", because it was more difficult for us to say "no".

"Despite all the flaws of the Minsk process, Ukraine kept its obligations.

Together with France and Germany, we sought a transparent settlement and a just peace. The Russian regime, in turn, has not fulfilled any point of the Minsk-1 and Minsk-2 agreements," Kuleba emphasized.

At the same time, the minister noted, since the Kremlin failed to achieve the goals of full-scale aggression, it is now trying to "outwit" Ukraine and the international community.

"Russia's latest statements hint at a desire to secure a new Minsk agreement, a new trap for the world.

But Russia actually wants a pause, not peace. Any hypothetical "Minsk-3" can have only one result: an even bloodier war that will affect not only Ukraine but also the entire Euro-Atlantic space and the world in general. Repeating mistakes will not give better results," Kuleba explained.

He emphasized that the partners should force Russia, not Ukraine, to make concessions.

"If the entire international community takes a firm, consolidated position, Russia will have no choice but to stop the killing of Ukrainians and start real substantive negotiations. The united will of the world is the key to effective diplomacy and achieving sustainable peace for many decades.

In addition, I believe that the voice of the West is not enough to solve the global security crisis caused by Russia's war and guarantee long-term international peace. We have reached a turning point where the position of the countries of the Global South can help achieve this result. The fate of a diplomatic solution to the war depends on the activation and use of its weight and influence by the countries of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Every voice and every country is important because, in the UN charter, there are no "big" and "small" states, influential and non-influential, champions and outsiders," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

