Large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine (updated)
An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alarms.
As of 2:20 p.m., an air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine due to the takeoff of MiG-31K, which is the carrier of "Daggers", in Belarus.
As of 3:20 p.m., the air alert was canceled in all regions, except for Luhansk and Crimea.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password