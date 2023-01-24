Belarusian military began deconserving equipment from long-term storage. PHOTOS

In Belarus, the military of one of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces began to remove military equipment from long-term storage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

"Within the framework of joint measures of combat coordination of the regional grouping of troops (forces) of Belarus and Russia, units of the 11th separate mechanized brigade have begun removing equipment from long-term storage," the message says.

