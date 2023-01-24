ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11225 visitors online
News Photo War
17 886 22

Belarusian military began deconserving equipment from long-term storage. PHOTOS

In Belarus, the military of one of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces began to remove military equipment from long-term storage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

"Within the framework of joint measures of combat coordination of the regional grouping of troops (forces) of Belarus and Russia, units of the 11th separate mechanized brigade have begun removing equipment from long-term storage," the message says.

Read more: Type of aircraft that Ukraine will probably receive from allies has already been determined - Ihnat

Belarusian military began deconserving equipment from long-term storage 01
Belarusian military began deconserving equipment from long-term storage 02
Belarusian military began deconserving equipment from long-term storage 03
Belarusian military began deconserving equipment from long-term storage 04
Belarusian military began deconserving equipment from long-term storage 05

Author: 

Belarus (772) arms (858)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 