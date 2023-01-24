Shmyhal announced launch of financial and energy "Ramstein"

The government is counting on active cooperation with international partners in the formats of energy and financial and economic "Ramstein", which should ensure additional stability of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the launch of a new format of system aid to Ukraine - financial "Ramstein". Its first meeting at the management level should take place already this week.

"Today there will be a meeting on energy issues. The task: to speed up ongoing repairs, promote decentralization of the energy system and make it less vulnerable, help Ukraine implement new energy efficiency programs," Shmyhal said.

Also, as the head of the government noted, a financial and economic "Ramstein" is expected to be held in the near future with the participation of the EU and G7 countries, the IMF, the EIB, the EBRD, the OECD, and other international financial organizations.

