Stoltenberg on supply of Leopard to Ukraine: Partners can prepare tanks for transfer, Germany will make decision soon

Allies can prepare Leopard tanks for a possible transfer to Ukraine, because Germany will soon announce its decision.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a briefing after a meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that Germany will soon make a decision on the transfer of Leopard tanks.

With this in mind, Stoltenberg advised all countries that have these tanks to prepare them for a possible transfer to Ukraine and start training the Ukrainian military.

Commenting on the supply of tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted: "There is no new information regarding Leopard tanks. The situation has not changed. We are preparing our decision, which will be announced soon. As I emphasized at Ramstein, I support our partners if they want to start training the Ukrainian military on these Leopard tanks. We don't stop anyone. But, as I said, we are preparing our decision."

