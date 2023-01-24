Spain is ready to repair its Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine in month, - El Mundo

Spain can repair and modernize Leopard 2 tanks in a month and hand them over to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the local newspaper El Mundo writes about it.

As noted in the publication, dozens of tanks have been in warehouse storage in Zaragoza for about 11 years. The plan to convert them into machines for the army's engineering division was not implemented due to a lack of budget, but they are preserved according to the rules of conservation of armored vehicles.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles emphasized that the tanks were stored according to all conservation rules, so they do not need significant repairs. However, the country will not supply them to Ukraine without coordination with its allies.

"Spain will always act as it does now, in coordination with other allied countries," the minister noted.

