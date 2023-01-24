Zelensky dismissed heads of five Regional State Administrations
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed heads of Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regional State Administrations.
The corresponding decrees are posted on the President's website, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Valentyn Reznichenko was dismissed from the post of head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Starukh from the post of head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi from the post of head of Sumy Regional State Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych from the post of head of Kherson Regional State Administration, and Oleksiy Kuleba from the post of head of Kyiv Regional State Administration.
All officials were dismissed in accordance with their resignations.
