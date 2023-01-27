Germany has provided Ukraine with a batch of aid. It includes missiles for IRIS-T, tractors and pickups

A new package of military aid donated by Germany to Ukraine includes missiles for IRIS-T air defense system, trucks, and pickups.

The list of assets transferred to Ukraine is published on website of the Federal Government, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Ukrinform.

Thus, an unspecified number of missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, 13 trucks, two 15-ton trucks, 12 truck tractors and 4 semi-trailers, 12 border protection vehicles and 2 pickup trucks were delivered.

Future supplies include 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks with ammunition, two Bergepanzer 3 armored repair and recovery vehicles, two airborne surveillance radars, as well as 64 truck tractors and 72 semi-trailers.

It is noted that the total value of certain licenses issued by the Federal Government of Germany for the export of military goods in the period from January 1, 2022 to January 23, 2023 is EUR 2,336,002,954.